Deposed Osaka says she does not have ‘champion mentality’Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Naomi Osaka said she had been overwhelmed by the pressure of defending her Australian Open title and admitted she does not have a “champion mentality” after losing to 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Friday.

The 22-year-old Japanese made the startling admission after a surprise 6-3, 6-4 third-round defeat to the unseeded American, a loss she said she took “very personally”.

The third seed said that she “loved” Gauff, but added: “You don’t want to lose to a 15-year-old.”

There was intense interest in the build-up to their second-ever match, which was touted as a glimpse into the future of women’s tennis.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka crushed a tearful Gauff in the US Open third round, but the teenager — the youngest player in the…