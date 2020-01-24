Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ Yusuf shot dead in Oyo State on ThursdayNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Popular Lagos-based traditional medicine practitioner Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun has been shot dead, police said on Thursday.

Oko Oloyun was reportedly travelling from Lagos to Iseyin in Oyo State, where he recently commissioned a big building for business.

The police said he was hit by a bullet after suspected assassin shot at his vehicle about 4:30 pm on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora road.

“Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet,” the spokesman of Oyo State Command of the Nigerian police GbengaFadeyi said.

“The man’s corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”

Fadeyi said the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the killing.

Oko Oloyun is the manufacturer of Yoyo Bitters and Fijk Flusher. Both herbal products are popular in Nigeria’s southwest region.