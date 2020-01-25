



How musically endowed are you? That’s one question ELLE needed popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage to answer. Wondering whether she truly had the keys to the lyric kingdom, the songstress was featured in Elle’s latest episode of “Song Association”. On the show, the guest artiste will be provided a word in which they must sing […]

The post Watch: Tiwa Savage Shows Off Her Music Knowledge On Elle's "Song Association" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper