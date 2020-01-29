



A supermarket operated Chinese nationals has been shut down in Nigeria’s capital Abuja. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission closed Panda Supermarket because of its alleged discriminatory practices against non-Asians and as a cautionary step following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. FCCPC said it confirmed the allegations against supermarket located in Jabi area […]

The post Coronavirus: Nigeria shuts Chinese supermarket appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper