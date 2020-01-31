No talk of security chiefs’ tenure at meeting with Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Don’t betray Nigerians on insecurity, PDP tells N’ Assembly

• Former senate president, Ebute tasks Lawan on insurgency

National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno yesterday disclosed that a closed-door meeting which President Muhammadu Buhari held with security chiefs did not discuss the sacking of the latter.

The meeting came amid calls by the National Assembly for government to be more assertive in handling the worsening security situation in the country. The lawmakers had also stressed the need to overhaul the security architecture, especially by removing the service chiefs.

Buhari had recently complained that attacks by bandits on vulnerable Nigerians were becoming unbearable, promising to tackle the problem decisively.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Monguno said the chiefs received instructions from the…