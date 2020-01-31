US-Israeli woman pardoned by Putin flies home with Netanyahu | The Guardian Nigeria News

A US-Israeli woman jailed for drug trafficking in Russia flew into Tel Aviv with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after she was pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.

Israeli TV stations screened live coverage of 26-year-old Naama Issachar’s arrival at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for all the support,” she said smiling. “Right now I’m still in shock from the whole situation.”

Russia freed her from prison shortly before Netanyahu met Putin at the Kremlin to discuss US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Bringing Issachar home after 10 months in prison was a publicity coup for Netanyahu ahead of March 2 elections.

Her fate had sparked a wave of sympathy in Israel, where the veteran premier had pledged to do everything for her…