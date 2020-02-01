492 families benefit from Lagos States housing scheme





It was all outpouring of emotions and joy, on Friday, at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Alausa on Friday when Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented keys to beneficiaries of his administration’s maiden rent-to-own housing scheme. Governor Sanwo-Olu allotted all the apartments of the Lateef Kayode Jakande Housing Estate in Igando […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper