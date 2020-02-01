Coronavirus: FG will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China – Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China or any other country where coronavirus has manifested.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known while addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting of the inter-ministerial and multi-sectoral committee on coronavirus held at the Ministry of Health, Abuja on Friday.

He said that rather than impose a travel ban, there will be travel advisory that will help Nigerians who wish to visit China to do so without any encumbrances to their health and wellbeing.

“We know it is a bit difficult to ban people from travelling.

“Another thing is that this is not a basis to stigmatise people who come from there.

“Even if we have Nigerians who are there unless they indicate interest that they want to come home, we can’t force them.

“I know we have Nigerians in Wuhan; our Embassy in China has confirmed that we have about 16 Nigerians in Wuhan and they are in touch with them.

“They have,…