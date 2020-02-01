Mase Calls Out Diddy For "Exploiting" Artists With Publishing Deals





It appears Mase has a lot to say following Diddy’s speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala airing out the Recording Academy for not taking rap and R&B music from black artists seriously. Despite being close friends for decades, Mase seems to have had enough of Diddy’s “unprofessionalism”. The former Bad Boy Records artist called out Diddy in […]

