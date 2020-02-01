NECLive… Organisers unveil new two-day format for 2020Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After seven years of stimulating the intellectual side of the country’s showbiz industry, ID Africa, owners of theNETng and producers of Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) has announced a new format for the 8th edition of the long running conference to be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

NECLive, which is the premier and largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals in Nigeria, will be expanding its format to accommodate new activities, events and programmes in order to deepen its impact and shore up its contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry.

For the past seven years, the conference has run as an intensive full day, nine-hour event featuring powerful panel sessions, insights from industry leaders and…