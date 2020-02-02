G7 countries to discuss joint response to coronavirus crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, Germany’s health minister said on Sunday.

Jens Spahn said he had talked on the phone with his US counterpart and “we agreed that there should be a conference call, a discussion by G7 health ministers about this question with the aim of dealing with it together”.

Spahn added: “There is no point in each country deciding on measures alone”.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

China imposed a lockdown Sunday on a major city far from the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, as its death toll from the disease soared to 304 and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines.