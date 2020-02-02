



Kano State Government has denied claims of its involvement in the fresh investigation against the Emirate Council over an alleged land racketeering. The state anti-graft agency is accusing Emir Sanusi-led emirate council of sales of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate without the state government permission, The Guardian learnt. It was also gathered that […]

The post Ganduje denies instigating latest investigation of Kano Emirate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper