Imo master bakers, caterers pledge support to Uzodinma’s government | The Guardian Nigeria News

The newly elected members of Imo Chapter of Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria have pledged to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The newly elected executive members are to man the affairs of the association for the next three years.Mr. Osmond Nkeoma of Good Hope Bakery beat his rival, Mr Victor Nwokoro of Fresh Bake Bakery to emerge as the chairman of the association.Mr. Chukwudi Ihebuzor of Freedom Bakery was elected the vice- chairman, while Mr Alozie Chukwudi was unopposed as the secretary.

Other members are Mrs Nora Mgbadobi of The Lord is Good Bakery as Treasurer, Mr Nnaemeka Eze of Nicelove Bakery as Assistant Secretary, while the PRO/Provost went to Mr Ferdinald Onyeahalam of Candid Bakery.Mr Obilor Chukwuebuka of Rollis Bakery was elected as his assistant.

In his aceptance speech, the Chairmam, Nkeoma, commended members of the association for finding them worthy to serve.He described the election as a privilege and an opportunity to serve…