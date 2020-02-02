Klopp hails Liverpool’s focus after Reds power 22 points clearSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after the fuibnak whistle during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 1, 2020. Paul ELLIS / AFP

Jurgen Klopp saluted Liverpool’s steely focus after they surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton on Saturday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson put the runaway leaders in control at Anfield before Mohamed Salah’s double made it an astonishing 100 league points from the last 102 available to them.

A 24th victory in 25 league matches this season and ninth clean sheet in 10 games underlined how Klopp’s side have turned the title race into a procession.

The 22-point lead is the largest in the division’s history and the win also means Liverpool have gone 42 league games without defeat, matching Nottingham Forest’s run in 1977-78 and behind only Arsenal’s 49-game mark in 2003-04.

But…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR