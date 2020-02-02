Lakers win first game since Kobe Bryant tragedySport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 21 points as the Los Angeles Lakers put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute night behind them with a 129-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

The Lakers won their first game since Bryant died in a horrific helicopter crash after losing 127-119 Friday to Portland on a night when they paid tribute to the former NBA legend.

Davis followed up his 37-point performance against the Trail Blazers with another team-high total in the second game of a back-to-back set.”We got our…