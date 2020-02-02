One Code At A TimeGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

When you hear “Software developer/Engineer”, you envisage a young man/woman putting on a jean, sneakers and carrying a bag with a laptop because they have a lot to do. However, Prosper Otemuyiwa also known as Unicode is defying this stereotype.

He walks in, clad in a crisp well-ironed native, he clarifies that it is a precaution against the constant misconception by the SARS arms of police operations, a misconception that young men in jean and carrying laptops are internet fraudsters [Yahoo boys.]

Prosper Otemuyiwa is not your regular software developer. A guru in his field at only 26, Otemuyiwa proved his expertise at age 23 in 2016 when he beat Facebook to emerge second in the list of #PHP developers worldwide. What is more, he went ahead to co-found Eden Life Inc, a “tech-enabled service that puts your home’s chores on autopilot.”

One would think that his decision to be a software developer was deliberate, however, he found his calling by chance.

While in school, he…