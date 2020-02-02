What You Need To Know and How To Protect YourselfGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in animals like bats and camels but may rarely be passed from animals to humans, and from one person to another.

Coronaviruses include the virus responsible for the common cold and more severe diseases like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The new strain (or form) called the novel coronavirus has not been previously seen in humans but was identified in December.

So far, 80 people have died from the virus and over 3000 cases have been confirmed with new cases also feared to be on the rise. Information about the new strain of the virus is constantly being provided as research is ongoing.

How is the infection transmitted?

Spread has been noted from animals to humans as the first few infected people worked in markets in Wuhan where contact with animals and seafood was frequent. Human to human transmission has now been established with…