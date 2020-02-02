Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico | The Guardian Nigeria News

Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane walks on the sideline during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 1, 2020. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Zinedine Zidane’s double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema scored the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zidane’s decisive intervention turned a contest that Atletico had dominated into another comfortable Real Madrid victory.

Vinicius Junior, one of the substitutes, was also key to the goal.

“I wasn’t happy with what I saw but it’s not down to the players, it’s my responsibility,” Zidane said. “We had to make a change.”

Second-place Barcelona can cut the gap back to three points by beating Levante at home on Sunday but Atletico now trails the leaders by 13.

