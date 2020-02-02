Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zinedine Zidane’s double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema scored the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zidane’s decisive intervention turned a contest that Atletico had dominated into another comfortable Real Madrid victory.

Vinicius Junior, one of the substitutes, was also key to the goal.

“I wasn’t happy with what I saw but it’s not down to the players, it’s my responsibility,” Zidane said. “We had to make a change.”

Second-place Barcelona can cut the gap back to three points by beating Levante at home on Sunday but Atletico now trails the leaders by 13.

While…