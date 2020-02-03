Buhari, PM Johnson agree on common future for CommonwealthNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidency says the stage is set for a new trade regime between the UK and its old partners as well as an alignment with new trading partners following the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, understanding the inevitability of the situation, had stated earlier of the opportunities presented by Nigeria and indeed other nations of the Commonwealth in the emerging trade scenario occasioned by the Brexit.

“It is therefore heart-warming that Prime Minister Boris Johnson also believes that indeed, a new dawn awaits the United Kingdom in its trade relationship with countries within the Commonwealth, Nigeria inclusive as reflected in his speech earlier Monday in Greenwich.

“President Buhari, while writing on, A new case for a Commonwealth based on trade, on the eve of the ‘UK- Africa…