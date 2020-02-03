CeedCap joins Global Startup Studio Network as first African studio





CeedCap today announced its official membership into the Global Startup Studio Network (GSSN), a network of venture builders, giving startups the power to create and grow powerful businesses and make a meaningful impact, wherever they call home. This milestone is a major move for CeedCap on its mission to become Africa’s leading venture builder and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper