Disney Heiress Says Kobe Bryant Should Not Be Deified After Discussing Rape Allegations

In a long Twitter message, Disney heiress, Abigail spoke out about the late Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations and said the championship basketball player ‘was not a god’ as reported by Daily Mail.

Disney, 60, first addressed Bryant’s rape allegations in a tweet four days after he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant, perished along with seven other victims in a helicopter crash.

In a tweet accompanied with a Washington Post article, she said: ‘The man was a rapist. Deal with it.’

On Saturday, Disney shared 24 tweets where she doubled down on her stance about the Los Angeles Lakers all-star’s past but admitted she still ‘mourned’ him.

In her first tweet, she says it is time to bite the bullet and say something.

 

In the long tweet, she further said that a person can do ‘both good and bad’ in a lifetime. Still, she says that all the good he has accomplished does not absolve him of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

