Kano state government has expressed readiness to key into the National Housing Scheme to provide an affordable home to civil servants in the state. Commissioner for housing and transport, Abdullahi Musa Lawan spoke about the scheme at the weekend when he received the management of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in Kano. Lawan, who […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper