Lagos deploys 65 buses on some routes affected by okada, keke restriction





Lagos State has said it will deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major some routes from Monday, February 3, to ameliorate the hardship commuters are facing as a result of the restriction order on the operators of motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the state. The state’s commissioner for information Gbenga Omotosho said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper