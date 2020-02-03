N3tr after, National Assembly library suffers neglectNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• How sordid state of the facility contributes to poor lawmaking

• Lawmakers shun library, opt for private research avenues

• No online portal for bills, other legislative documents

If the size of a library is a measure of how much individuals or nations set store by knowledge as the recipe for development, it is no wonder that Nigeria’s progress is in dire straits.

What has become a physical representation of national disdain for knowledge is the National Assembly library. It is neglected. This is despite a huge allocation of over N3 trillion to the legislative arm of government after 21 years of the return of democracy.

Located just at the rear of the popular ‘White House’ building in the expansive National Assembly complex, the National Assembly library stands alone in a separate bungalow. A close look at the building reveals an old structure that was merely refurbished a long time ago. A more curious eye will discover it had been left unattended to in the last…