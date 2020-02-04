FG to recruit more troops, officers–OsinbajoNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is an ongoing effort to improve the security situation in the country including plans to recruit more troops and officers to beef up the personnel of security agencies.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the vice president received at the Presidential Villa, clergymen from the Northern part of Nigeria under the aegis of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace

The vice president said the Federal Government was committed towards containing the threats and security concerns in the country.

The vice president assured the pastors that the Federal Government was doing everything that needed to be done.

“We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“In fact, we have to now recruit more into the army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more…