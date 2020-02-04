Secure Anchorage Area Contract suspended — AmaechiNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Secure Anchorage Area contract is officially suspended, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi said on Monday.

According to Amaechi, the operation of the SecureAnchorage Area Contract was suspended because it is illegal to create anchorage for purposes of providing security.

Amaechi spoke at a media briefing on the Deep Blue project organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Secure Anchorage Area is an area outside the Lagos port that the Nigerian Navy, with a private company, has defined as a secure place where vessels can anchor safely from the threat of pirate attack.

The secure anchorage area was in contention between the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Ocean Marine Services Ltd., who were providing security at the anchorage.

The NPA dismantled the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) operated by OMSL over security concerns.

It insisted that provision of security in the…