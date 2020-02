Men in Tanzania have been forced into humiliating anal tests to check for evidence of gay sex, according to Daily Mail news. The report by Human Rights Watch says the tests are a ‘medical travesty’ which can in some cases ‘rise to the level of torture’. One gay man who tested positive for HIV was […]

