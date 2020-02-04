The days of Okada…Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(Anyone who reduces the okada anomie to provision of employment does not wish Nigeria well. If employment for the youths has been reduced to okada transport, then we are finished as a country. We are in this mess because the Lagos State Government failed to enforce a ban it announced eight years ago in 2013. Provision should have been made by now for alternative means of transport. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is only enforcing an existing law as the following comments first published April 18, 2013 show).

With the near total ban of commercial motorcycle operators otherwise called okada from all major highways and highbrow residential areas in Lagos metropolis, one can sense that the days of okada in the city are numbered. This is against the backdrop of the menace of this form of urban transport in…