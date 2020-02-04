Why Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Didn’t Get Paid For The Super Bowl Halftime ShowGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Like Shakira’s hips, the numbers don’t lie. The duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered an off the roof performance some few days ago for NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

If these women were to charge for their performances, there is no doubt that some millions of dollars will be in the offering hence why you will be surprised that the NFL didn’t pay them a dime.

Although the NFL didn’t pay the two superstars for their performances, not even all the hard work it took leading up to it, there are ways they compensated for it.

-Union scale fee-

According to Forbes, not paying performers of the halftime show is quite normal as NFL does offer a “union scale,” which is “a fraction of the six- and seven-figure sums” the artists usually earn on a regular basis.

-Production cost-

Also, in turn for not paying for the actual performance, the NFL takes on the responsibility of funding production costs, like the lights, stages,…