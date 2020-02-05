11 Ways Sugary Drinks Affect Your Body NegativelyGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Excessive sugar is bad for health. Some sources of sugar are worse than others and sugary drinks are by far the worst.

Below are 11 reasons why sugary drinks are bad for your health according to Healthline.

Sugary soda contains no additional nutrient, just sugar

It adds nothing to your diet except excessive amounts of added sugar and unnecessary calories.

Sugar and acid in soda is bad for dental health

It is a well-known fact that sugary soda is bad for your teeth. Soda contains acids like phosphoric acid and carbonic acid. These acids create a highly acidic environment in your mouth, which makes your teeth vulnerable to decay.

Sugary drinks tend to make you fat

You tend to consume more total calories if you drink soda, as liquid sugar doesn’t make you feel full. Sugar-sweetened beverages are associated with weight gain.

Sugar increases belly fat accumulation

High consumption of fructose makes you accumulate belly fat, a dangerous…