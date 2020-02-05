Actress Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast CancerGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

American actress Shannen Doherty, in an interview with ABC News that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America, shared that she is battling stage four breast cancer.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” She told ABC News’ Amy Robach.

The 48-year-old 90210 star spoke about how she’s had difficulty coping with her breast cancer’s recurrence after years of remission.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,’” said Doherty. “But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. she was very transparent about her struggles,…