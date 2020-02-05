FAAN terminates Lagos airport toll collection contract a year after expirationBusiness — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Sensitises stakeholders on service quality

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday terminated the concession contract of toll collection at the access gate of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, a year after the existing contract expired.

The move, therefore, cancels toll collection by Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Limited (ICUBE), which had been in contest since Monday.

Recall that a coalition of aviation workers’ unions stormed the access gate early Monday to chase away officials of ICUBE, and replace them with FAAN officials citing expiration of contract since February 2019.

The situation, however, took a new turn yesterday morning when ICUBE workers mobilised some policemen to dislodge FAAN’s toll collectors and return to status quo.

The unions also remobilised shortly after to return the facility back to FAAN officials after hours of faceoff at the…