



Nigeria’s minister for communications and digital economy Isa Pantami Wednesday said persons registering new SIM cards will now be required to provide their National Identity Numbers. Non-Nigerians will be required to provide their passports and visas. The minister said the revision of the policy is based on the “feedback received from the security agencies following […]

The post National Identity Number now a requisite for SIM card registration appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper