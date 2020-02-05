Nike debuts new kits for Nigerian national football teams





American sportswear giant Nike has designed a new set of kits for Nigeria’s national football teams. The home kits feature a hand-drawn design that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design, Heidi Burgett, a senior director of global communications at Nike said. The away kit trim is inspired by Onaism, […]

