Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 8 locally-made ferriesNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday officially inaugurated eight new locally-made boats to enhance water transportation across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu noted that the eight ferries were to complement the existing six being operated by the Lagos Ferry Service (LAGFERRY).

“Today, history is being made as the efforts of our administration towards delivering on our promise to provide effective and integrated intermodal transportation system is being fulfilled.

”We are gathered here to witness the launch of a major programme that is a key component of the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

”Let me emphasise that these boats were constructed here by our local builders and they come with state-of-the-art technology you can find anywhere else in the world.

”We are proud of this feat and I am using this medium…