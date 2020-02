The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja this afternoon announced the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji. While expressing sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, the brief statement sent to The Guardian did not give any reason for […]

