Senate to support Nigeria Police Force through legislative interventionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Senate has pledged to support the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with the required legislative interventions to combat rising insecurity in the country.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan made this known, after a closed-door session between the senate and the Inspector General of Police(I-G), Mohammed Adamu on the security situation in the country.

The Senate had after consideration of five bills for first reading at plenary, resolved into ‘Committee of the Whole’ for a close session with the I-G.

The I-G was invited to brief the senate on security matters and modalities to be adopted for the much-canvassed community policing.

Lawan said: “The I-G answered questions bordering on security challenges like banditry and assaults on our major roads across the country.

“He also responded to questions on illegal circulation of fire arms in the country and efforts been made to encourage synergy between the federal…