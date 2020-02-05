US to monitor usage of returned Abacha loots





The United States of America has said it would monitor the usage of the returned late General Sani Abacha loots to Nigeria. “The funds will be used by the Nigerian Independent Sovereign Authority for three infrastructure projects in strategic economic zones across Nigeria,” Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus said in […]

