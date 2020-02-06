Dare sees victory for Team Nigeria as Para-lifting World Cup beginsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian Athletes to the Para-Lifting World Cup, which began yesterday in Abuja have the potentials to conquer the World, says Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.



Dare expressed optimism that Team Nigeria would not just play a worthy host, but will excel at the competition.

Speaking to journalists after the opening ceremony, which was graced by Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, the minister assured that all eligible athletes would be accredited without bias to brighten the country’s chances of excelling at the event.

“First, my expectation is that every eligible Nigerian athlete will be allowed to participate, nobody presented by Team Nigerian will be denied accreditation,” Dare assured.



“This is about sports and the national interests of Nigeria, hence I expect a hitch-free World Cup. As you can see we had a…