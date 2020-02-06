Edo government demolish popular hotel | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Edo Government on Wednesday demolished T. Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr Tony Adun, also known as Kabaka, located at Ugbor area of Benin.

News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the state government had issued demolition notices to some property owners in the state.

The government warned that all structures erected on government property, public schools, waterways as well as structures erected on the right of way would be demolished.

The State government had also in October 2019 through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, issued a seven-day notice to Tony Adun to remove his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites.

The government said the hotel was built on a property belonging to Ugbor Primary School and that no amount of blackmail would stop the demolition of the building because it was built on government property.

Reacting to the demolition, Kabaka who spoke on the phone lamented that the state government could not wait for judgment to be delivered in the…