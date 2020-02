Paris St-Germain moved 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a narrow win at Nantes. Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer scored for PSG – who were without Neymar – before Moses Simon pulled a goal back.

Source: Guardian Newspaper