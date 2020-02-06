SEC tasked on securities lending with new finance lawBusiness — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

With the removal of multiple tax footprints from securities lending and real estate investment schemes in the new Finance Act 2019, stockbrokers yesterday, stressed the need for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to update existing rules consistent with the law to enable operators to unlock value in both sectors to deepen the market.



Securities lending is the act of loaning a stock, derivative or other security to an investor or firm. This requires the borrower to put up collateral, whether cash, security or a letter of credit.



The Vice-Chairman, Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri, said: “Now that some of the impediments to investments in these sectors have been removed, SEC should take a look at the new Finance Act and compare it with the existing rules on securities lending to see whether there is an area that calls for harmonisation.”



A Stockbroker with APT Securities Limited, Muhammad Jamiu Kayode, said the commencement of securities lending…