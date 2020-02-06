Seven Most Hydrating Drinks Besides WaterGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Keeping hydrated is not only good for quenching test but it also helps to keep energised and active through the day.

Asides the option of water, there are other drinks and beverages that you can take to stay hydrated. The good part is that these drinks are delicious and healthy beverages that serve as excellent alternatives to a plain glass of water.

From supplying your body with a whole lot of electrolytes, sodium, vitamin, probiotics and minerals along with a burst of flavours, below are drinks to take to stay hydrated.

Fruit Infused Water

Fruit juices may not be the best hydrating drinks but a glass of fruit-infused water is. Adding fruits in water helps in diluting the sugar content and increasing its hydrating powers.

Lemon Water

It is advised that adding lemon juice and a pinch of salt to your water not only helps to keep you hydrated but also the best way to get your daily dose of Vitamin C.

Coconut Water

You may already know this. Coconut…