Why 74 political parties were deregistered – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties from participating in subsequent elections in Nigeria. INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja. Yakubu said the parties failed to meet constitutional requirements that determine the continuous existence of political parties in the country. INEC said the […]

