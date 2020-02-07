Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Former Boyfriend, Nick Gordon Died Of Heroin OverdoseGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Late Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown was reported to have been found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day.

Following an autopsy, the cause of death of the 30-year-old’s death has been established as a heroin overdose.

Florida medical examiner Tracy Corey ruled out trauma and disease as the cause of death and determined that Gordon was killed by ‘heroin toxicity’.

Gordon was hospitalized for seven hours after being found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest on new year’s day.

Some of the substances found in Gordon’s system included morphine, midazolam – a powerful sedative – and Naloxone, a drug typically given to overdose victims to try to reverse the effects of heroin.

Joe S. Habachy, Gordon’s lawyer, previously opened up to PEOPLE about his client’s death.