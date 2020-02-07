In-form Bayern out to ‘boss’ Leipzig in Bundesliga showdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

After getting a mid-week “wake-up call” in the German Cup, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are relishing the chance to prove their might in a top-of-the-table clash at home to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insists the defending champions want to show nearest rivals Leipzig “who is the boss” at Munich’s Allianz Area.

Salihamidzic said the hosts are embracing “the role of favourites”, adding that Leipzig had been “weakened a bit” by poor results.

Bayern swept to the top of the table last…