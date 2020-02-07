In-form Bayern out to ‘boss’ Leipzig in Bundesliga showdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
0


(L-R) Bayern Munich’s French defender Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich’s midfielder Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich’s French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, Bayern Munich’s striker Thomas Mueller and Bayern Munich’s midfielder Serge Gnabry celebrate scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) round of 16 football match FC Bayern Munich v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, southern German on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / 

After getting a mid-week “wake-up call” in the German Cup, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are relishing the chance to prove their might in a top-of-the-table clash at home to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insists the defending champions want to show nearest rivals Leipzig “who is the boss” at Munich’s Allianz Area.

Salihamidzic said the hosts are embracing “the role of favourites”, adding that Leipzig had been “weakened a bit” by poor results.

Bayern swept to the top of the table last…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR