Malawi president appeals to keep job after court cancels his electionWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 28, 2019 Malawi’s President elect Arthur Peter Mutharika speaks during the swearing in ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre after a contentious election marred by allegations of fraud and vote-rigging. Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika on February 5, 2020 slammed a decision by the constitutional court to annul his re-election and said he take part in the fresh poll ordered by judges despite his decision to appeal the verdict. AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP

Malawian President Peter Mutharika on Friday filed an appeal against a landmark court decision that overturned his 2019 election victory, accusing it of bias against him, documents showed.

Malawi made history on Monday when the top court ruled in favour of an opposition bid to cancel last May’s presidential election results over allegations of rigging.

In his appeal papers, Mutharika said the judges had “erred in law” in concluding that his re-election was “undue” and he asked the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

