Malawi president appeals to keep job after court cancels his electionWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Malawian President Peter Mutharika on Friday filed an appeal against a landmark court decision that overturned his 2019 election victory, accusing it of bias against him, documents showed.

Malawi made history on Monday when the top court ruled in favour of an opposition bid to cancel last May’s presidential election results over allegations of rigging.

In his appeal papers, Mutharika said the judges had “erred in law” in concluding that his re-election was “undue” and he asked the…