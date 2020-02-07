



Over thousands of individuals across countries in Africa suffer from mental health illness. This population includes both adults and children, it is estimated that 3% of children aged 0-9 suffer from psychosocial development due to neglect from their mothers and other persons around them. Research also shows that Africa has just 1.4 mental health workers […]

The post The Friendship Bench: Africa's Response To Mental Health appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper