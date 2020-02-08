Fake DSS commander, recruiter apprehended in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

One Sule Arome, who was impersonating an assistant commander of the Department of the State Security (DSS) has been apprehended in Kano.

Besides parading himself as a senior officer of the DSS, Arome has defrauded four unsuspected persons in the name of securing job opportunity for them in the service.

Parading the suspect at the service office in Kano on Thursday, Director DSS, Alhassan Muhammad, said Arome was arrested at a hideout on Hausawa Zoo Road, in Kano, following the receipt of an intelligence report.

The DSS director alleged that the suspected collected N15,000 each from the four persons.

Arome also charged the victims N6,000 each for ‘operational suits’, while also asking them to purchased training kits themselves.

The director noted that the accused had sent call-up text messages to his victims, asking them to write their CVs using him as their referees.

“The accused persons has directed the four guys he defrauded to reports to Kaduna State on 25th January…