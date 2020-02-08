Fresh gunfire at Thai mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shootingWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gunfire volleys rang out early Sunday hours after Thai security services stormed a mall where a soldier who killed at least 20 people was believed to still be holed up.

Scores of terrified shoppers had earlier fled the Terminal 21 shopping centre escaping a bloody rampage that the gunman relayed via Facebook posts.

But it was unclear how many people remained inside the mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima – also known as Korat – after armed police said they had “taken control” of the ground floor of the complex late Saturday.

Authorities gave no firm details on the movements of the attacker – a junior army officer identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma – but radio from emergency services at the scene said the gunmen may be in the…